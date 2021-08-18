Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

J.Lo Defies the L.A. Heat in a Sleek Turtleneck and Beige Trousers

By Bianca Betancourt
Harper's Bazaar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez is seemingly ready for fall. The "Waiting for Tonight" singer was photographed out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday and didn't mind bearing the California heat in an autumn-inspired ensemble. For her outing, Lopez wore a black long-sleeved turtleneck top (one of her signature fall wardrobe staples) paired with cream-hued paperbag-waist trousers and strappy black heeled sandals. She pulled her hair back into a sleek high ponytail and accessorized with a black mini croc-embossed purse and her go-to oversized gold hoop earrings.

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold#Celebrities#The L A Heat
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Pink-Diamond Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Worth Almost $12 Million Today

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance, bets are high for whether J Lo still has her pink 6.1-carat diamond engagement ring from 2002. After meeting and falling in love on the set of Gigli, Ben proposed to Jennifer with the Harry Winston sparkler that was then valued at $1.2 million and called one of the rarest stones in the world. "It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen. I still look at it and kind of marvel at it, you know?" Jen told Diane Sawyer during an interview. "He was like, 'I just wanted you to have something that nobody else would have.'" According to her former publicist Rob Shuter, Jen has never returned the ring, reporting to Access Daily, "If things move forward with these two, gosh, she's already got the most beautiful ring I've seen."
CelebritiesPopSugar

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Ultimate Date-Night Dress on Another Internet-Breaking Outing

Relationships may come and go, but little black dresses will forever be a date-night staple. While celebrating her 52nd birthday in Saint-Tropez with ex-turned-current boyfriend Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez wore quite the classic Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a midi length, square neckline, and long sleeves, which perhaps proved she is impervious to weather. Her accessories — pearl-adorned platform heels and a rose-printed box bag — were also by the Italian luxury brand. J Lo completed the sexy outfit with a few gold necklaces of varying lengths.
CelebritiesPosted by
whowhatwear

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Minidress Pretty Much Everyone Brings on Vacation

As you were probably made aware of this weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in Saint-Tropez celebrating her 52nd birthday. And I don't know about you, but I can't look away. I don't even care that they're trolling us or something (look it up)—in fact, I love it. But I digress. The point of this story is to tell you about the dress that J.Lo wore while out shopping in Monaco, so let's get to it.
Posted by
whowhatwear

J.Lo's Outfit for Date Night With Ben Is Perfect If You're Over Skinny Jeans

How does Jennifer Lopez dress for a date night in Los Angeles? Well, for dinner with Ben Affleck at celebrity-favorite restaurant Craig's, she kept it sleek and simple in a slim-fit tank top, high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, and some https://www.whowhatwear.com/los-angeles-jewelry-trends. (Oh, and don't forget her best accessory of all: her ripped arms.)
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez ditched her hair extensions in natural selfie

Now, let's be clear, this is not the first time Jennifer Lopez has experimented with her hair. Over the past few months, we've seen her rock stunning natural curls, a blunt curtain fringe and XXL hair extensions... Is it any wonder she's our go-to A-lister for hair inspo?. Seriously, you...
New York City, NYthezoereport.com

Rihanna Wore A $15,000 Necklace With Her Micro Denim Shorts — Casual

For many millennials and Gen Z’ers, astrology has become a lighthearted way to understand your inner self and live life. (Raise your hand if you get daily notifications from Co-Star.) You may have found yourself rearranging your decor to be more aligned with your zodiac sign or practicing different self-care tips based on if you’re an Aries or Cancer. Though you might not always listen to your horoscope or zodiac readings to a tee, it can be fun to outwardly rep your sign to the world. Such is the case for Rihanna, who wears a zodiac necklace from Briony Raymond nonstop. (For the record: the singer is a Pisces and was born on February 20, 1988.)
CelebritiesIn Style

Jennifer Lopez Wore a High-Slit Sheer Maxi Dress for a Beach Date with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is continuing her streak of excellent, crisp white summer outfits, this time with a chic swimsuit cover-up during an outing with Ben Affleck. TMZ obtained photos of Bennifer walking along the beach in Malibu on Sunday, following their return to L.A. after a romantic Italian holiday. Lopez can be seen in what appears to be a white swimsuit, worn under a sheer white maxi gown with thigh-high slits. She accessorized with a beige belt tied around her waist, a large pair of gold hoop earrings, and carried her signature oversized sunglasses, pulling her hair back into a low ponytail.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why Jennifer Lopez Just Might Be End Game For Ben Affleck

Watch: Why Ben Affleck Might Be Endgame for Jennifer Lopez. If you can't say something nice, you shouldn't be talking s--t about your exes. It's an adage Ben Affleck has clearly taken to heart. You won't catch the Deep Water actor saying anything short of laudatory about ex-wife Jennifer Garner...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Is a Tangerine Dream in a Sequin-Coated Dress & Sky-High Gold Heels

Sofia Vergara’s on-set style for “America’s Got Talent” is the gift that keeps on giving. The actress took her seat at the judge’s panel for last night’s live episode of the talent competition in bold style. Again, Vergara tapped one of her go-to designers, Alex Perry, in a neon orange dress. The design came coated in layers of sparkling sequins and taps into this season’s ritual favoritism of brighter shades and neon colors as the weather warms up. You can find bright shades of orange on the likes of Regina King, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Kate Hudson and more in the...
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Wears an Early Aughts–Inspired Emilio Pucci Set in L.A

Jennifer Lopez's latest look is sending us all the way back to the millennium. On Sunday, the star was seen stepping out in Los Angeles in a full-on Y2K-inspired Emilio Pucci set, which incorporated the brand's Conchiglie-print twill shirt, bandeau top, and silk pants. She accessorized with layered jewelry from Foundrae's collection—including the brand's gold flat hoops, yellow gold oversized heart token, protection medallion token, resilience medallion, yellow gold J letter, love golden key medallion, and heavy belcher chain—and topped the look off with Gucci horsebit-embellished shades and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
Weight Lossenstarz.com

Ben Affleck Not 'Perfect' Enough to Make Jennifer Lopez Happy?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly obsessing about her and her boyfriend Ben Affleck looking like the perfect couple. Per the National Enquirer, the "Batman v. Superman" actor forces himself to lose weight and keep the weight off since he and JLo rekindled their romance a few months ago. This is because...

Comments / 0

Community Policy