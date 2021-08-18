J.Lo Defies the L.A. Heat in a Sleek Turtleneck and Beige Trousers
Jennifer Lopez is seemingly ready for fall. The "Waiting for Tonight" singer was photographed out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday and didn't mind bearing the California heat in an autumn-inspired ensemble. For her outing, Lopez wore a black long-sleeved turtleneck top (one of her signature fall wardrobe staples) paired with cream-hued paperbag-waist trousers and strappy black heeled sandals. She pulled her hair back into a sleek high ponytail and accessorized with a black mini croc-embossed purse and her go-to oversized gold hoop earrings.www.harpersbazaar.com
