Former Longhorn throws down the dunk of the NBA summer league

By Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
5 days ago
 5 days ago
AP Photo/John Locher

The Portland Trail Blazers summer league team was playing in the second most important game of the night on Tuesday, as they faced off with the Houston Rockets in the summer league consolation matchup.

The Blazers were unable to overcome the great offensive performances of Armani Brooks, who has spent majority of his professional career in the G League, having only played in 20 NBA games, and rookie out of Arizona State Josh Christopher. Brooks and Christopher combined for 50 of the teams 95 points, with Brooks scoring 30 and Christopher scoring 20.

However, those two have not been the talk of the town, as former Longhorn Greg Brown stole everyone’s attention on social media with what many are deeming the dunk of the summer league. On a fast break opportunity, Brown decided to add some extra flare to his dunk, going with the ever so elegant between the legs slam.

Brown and his team did lose the game, but he had a very solid performance off the bench. The Texas ex provided as personal summer league high with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, and also grabbed 8 rebounds. He finished summer league by averaging 9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots in five games.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

