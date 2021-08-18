Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football draft prep: FFT's favorite breakout quarterbacks who can win you your leagues

By Dan Schneier
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreseason football is here and that means it's crunch time for Fantasy Football draft prep. The quarterback position has undergone a lot of changes, and in 2020 we saw a clear Tier 1 of difference makers for the first time in a while. How will that impact a landscape that had shifted toward waiting to draft the position in one-quarterback leagues? We can't wait to find out, but for now, as always there will be value if you wait for it.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Devante Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Eagles Hurts#The Nfl Draft#Acl#Mcl#Lsu#Ja Marr Chase#Steelers#Wideouts#Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBig Blue View

Fantasy football: 3 sleepers at every position to help you win your league

It’s fantasy football season! Where over-drafted busts crush dreams. The great philosopher Gollum described each fantasy football league - there’s one ring to rule them all. To put oneself in a position to earn said ring, each team needs to maximize their drafts by finding late sleepers who may be in a situation to have a breakout season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...
NFLSporting News

Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, or Alvin Kamara: Which top-tier RB should go No. 1 overall in fantasy drafts?

Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey both warrant considerations as the No. 1 overall pick in standard-league fantasy football drafts. In PPR, of course, McCaffrey easily edges Henry (though Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara are also in the mix). McCaffrey finished '19 as the top dog in standard, while Henry sat comfortably at the top in '20. While they're both top-tier options, they earn their living in very different ways, and fantasy owners might be having a tough time figuring out who should top the RB rankings on their cheat sheets in 2021.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
Posted by
The Big Lead

Steelers Fan Fights Husband and Wife, Husband Gets Knocked Out

Going to a sporting event these days is a dangerous endeavor. Alcohol mixed with testosterone mixed with humans making their first public appearances in large venues seems to truly get the blood boiling these days. So it comes as no surprise to see fists flying during the Steelers preseason game against the Lions on Saturday night.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Was Called Out For His Tim Tebow Comment

The Jacksonville Jaguars decision to release tight end Tim Tebow sparked a lot of reaction across the NFL world earlier this week. Tebow, a former NFL quarterback/minor league baseball player, was one of multiple Jaguars players cut to get down to the 85-man limit on Tuesday. FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman...
NFLzonecoverage.com

It's Time To Trade For Teddy

Ever since the Denver Broncos shellacked the Minnesota Vikings 33-6, doom and gloom have washed over the Vikings community. Such is the way of things when your team comes out flat against an opponent that drafted in the top 10 the previous year — even if they didn’t play every single starter and a handful of backups. The quarterback position looked entirely unsteady and not remotely ready for NFL-level play. Of course, Kirk Cousins didn’t play. Jake Browning and Kellen Mond did. Neither looked capable of surpassing even Sean Mannion‘s level as a backup.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NFLaudacy.com

Cowboys find a quarterback (and lose one): Fish Report

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) - 105.3 The Fan's Mike Fisher discusses the latest with the battle for the Cowboys' backup quarterback job. Garrett Gilbert was so-so on Saturday vs the Texans, while Cooper Rush took a step forward. Listen to the latest from Fish in the video above.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To ESPN Analyst’s Lamar Jackson Comment

On Friday, we learned that ESPN NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler thinks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson might be under more pressure than we think heading into his fourth season. “There are a lot of people around the league that I speak to … they say this might be the year...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

The RB to Avoid in Fantasy

Fantasy football success is about knowing which players to avoid as much as it is picking the right ones. Seemingly every year, there is at least one running back going far too early in fantasy drafts. When that happens it is generally because managers are making a false assumption about that player’s workload. With the RB position, opportunity is king. After all the workhorse backs have been drafted, there will typically be an RB that is selected several rounds before others with comparable opportunities. In my opinion, the RB to Avoid in Fantasy is Arizona Cardinals runner Chase Edmonds.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

Fantasy Football: 5 rookies to steer clear of in your 2021 draft

With the NFL preseason underway, Fantasy Football drafts are now going to be taking place at a rapid pace until the regular season begins. Proven players are typically taken early in drafts, with the running back position still reigning supreme in fantasy football. But with everyone looking for guys that carry upside, rookies are sometimes a solid option as they could earn an expanded role with their respective team as the season progresses.
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: First-Round Mock Draft, Projections and Top Team Names

We're approaching the end of preseason Week 2. This means that many NFL teams are finished playing starters until the regular season. Several teams are resting their biggest stars during the preseason anyway, and standouts rarely see significant time in final exhibition games. This makes now the perfect time for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy