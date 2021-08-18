Fantasy Football draft prep: FFT's favorite breakout quarterbacks who can win you your leagues

Fantasy football success is about knowing which players to avoid as much as it is picking the right ones. Seemingly every year, there is at least one running back going far too early in fantasy drafts. When that happens it is generally because managers are making a false assumption about that player’s workload. With the RB position, opportunity is king. After all the workhorse backs have been drafted, there will typically be an RB that is selected several rounds before others with comparable opportunities. In my opinion, the RB to Avoid in Fantasy is Arizona Cardinals runner Chase Edmonds.