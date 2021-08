ESPN | AP: Clint Frazier was returned to the IL from his rehab assignment on Monday, and manager Aaron Boone didn’t have much to reassure people with regarding his situation. Frazier began a rehab assignment last week after sitting out a month with issues relating to his vision, but recently felt his condition worsen and informed the team that he may not be ready to go just yet. This is a difficult road back for Frazier, and it may even be one that he can’t complete the comeback from. That would truly be a shame for Frazier, especially after finally putting things together last season and showcasing starting-caliber talent.