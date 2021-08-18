Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Aaron Rodgers: 'Hasn't been a big push' for Packers to sign Clay Matthews

By Zach Kruse
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01I1vX_0bVVo4zd00

A gathering of friends turned into a FaceTime call, which turned into a series of social media posts, but the whole thing was more of a joke than a serious suggestion.

This is how Aaron Rodgers explained the Instagram posts suggesting the Green Bay Packers should bring back outside linebacker Clay Matthews.

Let Rodgers tell the story.

“Friday night, I was with Dave (Bakhtiari) and his lovely fiance, Frankie, and the Cobbs. And we had a question about Clay that came up, because Clay just moved from California. So we got Clay on FaceTime. Those conversations turned into a social media post. There hasn’t been, I don’t think, a big push from any of us to sign him. We didn’t even talk ball. We were just BS-ing with him. Having a good conversation. He’s a big farmer now, kind of like Jordy. He’s probably got that strength to play but I don’t think he’s thought about football for a while.”

There you have it.

Rodgers did reiterate his desire to be involved in more conversations about the personnel that directly affects his job, but trying to get the Packers to sign Matthews probably wasn’t a part of the process.

It’s certainly possible, based on Rodgers’ telling of the story, that Matthews wanted the social media posts as a joke, especially after Rodgers got Cobb back to Green Bay via trade to start training camp.

Matthews left the Packers following the 2018 season. He played one season with the Los Angeles Rams but didn’t play in the NFL in 2020.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
61K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Matthews
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Facetime#The Green Bay Packers#The Los Angeles Rams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Reportedly Decided On Its Next Host

“Jeopardy!” has reportedly found its next host — and no, it’s not Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to recent reports from Variety, the game show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is currently involved in “advanced negotiations” with Sony Pictures Television to replace longtime host Alex Trebek, who passed away in November of 2020.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers GM Responds To Aaron Rodgers’ Public Request

It doesn’t sound like the Green Bay Packers are interested in fulfilling Aaron Rodgers‘ latest player personnel move request. Earlier this week, the superstar quarterback – and a couple of his teammates – publicly voiced for the signing of veteran linebacker Clay Matthews. Rodgers and some of his teammates took...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Packers veterans who could be cut this preseason

The team to win the NFC North each of the past two seasons has a very talented roster. Who could be out when it comes to the Green Bay Packers?. Head coach Matt LaFleur has been consistent in two years at the helm of the Packers. Green Bay has won a pair of division titles and reached the NFC title game both times. But it still hasn’t added up to a Super Bowl appearance, something the club hasn’t managed since 2010.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Lions, Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Vikings

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he’s balancing long-term plans and short-term options when deciding on the roster: “I think the end game has always been about what’s best for us long term, ultimately, however not at the expense of us being non-competitive or not having a chance to compete.” (Dave Birkett)
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers urges to bring back another Packers legend

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his wish when the team brought back Randall Cobb. Now, it appears he’s interested in seeing another beloved Packer join forces with him once again. Cobb posted a story urging Green Bay to sign former linebacker Clay Matthews. Rodgers fully endorsed that...
NFLPost-Crescent

Jets 23, Packers 14: Backup quarterback Kurt Benkert is playing his way onto the roster bubble after another solid preseason showing

GREEN BAY - Kurt Benkert received the first-and-10 snap and started backward, like he’s done thousands of times in his football life. It is perhaps the most routine part of playing quarterback position, the snap. Quarterbacks backpedal the way they breathe, natural and effortless, without thinking. Except this time, as Benkert stepped back with his right leg, he felt an impediment in the way. It was Green Bay Packers rookie guard Royce Newman’s left leg, a fallen tree trunk blocking the road.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Aaron Rodgers seeking refinement in Year 3 under Matt LaFleur

Ever since Matt LaFleur has taken over as head coach of the Green Bay Packers, the team has done a 180 in terms of overall success. In just two years at the helm, he’s guided Green Bay to back-to-back division titles (11-1 overall against it), along with back-to-back NFC championship game appearances. One person that’s especially benefitted from his tenure thus far has been quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want a ‘farewell tour’ from the Packers

The Green Bay Packers have to be thrilled just to have Aaron Rodgers back for the 2021 season. It seemed doubtful at some stages during the offseason. While there are newer terms with Rodgers’ contract with the Packers making his future with the franchise beyond the 2021 season even more unknown, the reigning MVP said Wednesday he doesn’t want a “farewell tour.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has A Telling Admission On Zach Wilson

Saturday’s preseason game between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers didn’t see reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers suit up. But he did get a front row seat to watch Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson play, and you can color him impressed with the former BYU star. Speaking to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy