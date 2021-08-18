Community advocates pitch alternate affordable housing model for city-owned site in Southwest DC

A longtime housing advocate and attorney has been appointed a senior advisor to Maine Gov. Janet Mills to help meet the demand for affordable housing in the state. The Portland Press Herald reported on Monday that Greg Payne will take the position starting on Sept. 7. The 52-year-old has worked at a nonprofit affordable housing developer based in Portland and led the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition for almost 15 years. The Maine State Housing Authority said the position was created to help meet the demand for some 20,000 affordable housing units across the state.