Barr Hill Gin Announces Charitable Initiative ‘Bee’s Knees Week’ To Save Endangered Bees Nationwide

August 10, 2021 - Clearwater-based startup KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), a provider of the leading security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, has made a donation to maintain beehives. KnowBe4 made a donation to the Pinellas Beekeeper's Association to purchase and maintain 11 honey beehives, which will essentially add 220,000 to 385,000 bees to the planet. “This last year has been perhaps the most exciting year in KnowBe4’s history, as we became a public company; but rest assured, we are just getting started,” KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman said in a statement. “The honey bee project is a great way to celebrate our anniversary because we have to maintain and take care of our business to help it grow, just like the honey bee population. Donating to maintain honey bee hives is a meaningful way with real, positive effects for our planet to celebrate this exciting milestone.”