Barr Hill Gin Announces Charitable Initiative ‘Bee’s Knees Week’ To Save Endangered Bees Nationwide
Engaging the Public and Building 500,000 Sq. Ft. (11.5 Acres) of Bee Habitat. This year, the goals of Bee’s Knees Week are to plant 500,000 square feet (11.5 acres) of bee habitat across the U.S. and enlist 2,000 participating bars, restaurants and stores to promote the initiative. Barr Hill Gin is inviting lovers of pollinators and the Bee’s Knees cocktail to simply post a photo of the honeyed Prohibition-era drink to social media using the hashtag #beeskneesweek and tagging @barrhillgin. For every photo posted, Barr Hill Gin partners with one of several non-profit organizations located throughout the U.S. to plant 10 square feet of pollinator habitat at the company’s expense.www.bevnet.com
