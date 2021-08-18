Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

MarketBeat Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. Magazine

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the sixth time the financial media company has made the Inc. 5000 list. Inc. Magazine has ranked MarketBeat No. 1504 on its 40th annual Inc. 5000 list, an elite ranking of the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the United States. This honor marks the sixth consecutive year that MarketBeat has been included on the Inc. 5000 list. The list is a celebration of the lifeblood of the American economy — America’s independent entrepreneurs.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Media Company#American#Marketbeat Founder#Sab Biotherapeutics#Roodle#The 2021 Inc 5000#The Inc 500#Marketbeat Daily Ratings#Mansueto Ventures Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
BusinessMySanAntonio

HomeSmart International Earns High Praise as One of the Country's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Inc. magazine revealed that HomeSmart International once again landed on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the small business industry. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.
BusinessMySanAntonio

AltaVista Strategic Partners Recognized on 2021 INC 5000 List

AltaVista Strategic Partners Appears on the Inc. 5000 List for the Fifth Consecutive Year. Inc. magazine announced that AltaVista Strategic Partners has made its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
BusinessMySanAntonio

BDEX Named "Best Contact Database Company" in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. BDEX, the first and largest data exchange platform (DXP) in the U.S., has been named the “Best Contact Database Company” in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. The highly respected program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Field Pros Direct Awarded #1992 On The 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest-growing Private Companies

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Inc. Magazine revealed on August 17, 2021 that Field Pros Direct ranked 1,992 on its annual Inc. 5000 list as one of the 2021 fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Field Pros Direct is honored to join this prestigious list, along with past winners like Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft and the other 2021 honorees.
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
Businessaithority.com

Privacera Taps Industry Visionaries Piet Loubser As SVP Marketing And Nitin Mathur As SVP Customer Experience To Support Company’s Rapid Growth

Latest leadership appointments underscore Privacera’s commitment to delivering a cloud-first, unified system for data access governance and privacy across multi-cloud data estates. Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger announced that Piet Loubser has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Marketing...
Texas StateMySanAntonio

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Pays Homage to its Lone Star State Roots With its Newest Limited Time Offering The Big Dill Burger and Texas Pecan Shake

PLANO, Texas (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the “better burger” franchise based in Texas, is spreading its Lone Star State love across the U.S. by bringing Southern-inspired flavors to its more than 80 locations across the country, from New York City to California and Wisconsin down to Florida. The Big Dill and Texas Pecan Shake will be available starting August 23 through October 31, the perfect time to enjoy fall flavors.
Businessaithority.com

EdgeConneX Names Kelvin Fong As Asia Pacific (APAC) Region Managing Director And Establishes APAC Regional Headquarters

With 20 years of data center development, operations and management experience in APAC, Kelvin will oversee new regional market expansion from the company’s HQ in Singapore. EdgeConneX, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces that it has named industry veteran, Kelvin Fong, as Managing Director of its APAC regional business. EdgeConneX has established its new APAC market headquarters in Singapore where Kelvin and his team will lead efforts in the region, which correspond with the company’s strategic market expansion initiatives in APAC. Anchored by its Joint Venture, AdaniConneX, which develops and operates data centers throughout India, EdgeConneX plans to further expand in the region with the backing of its parent, EQT Infrastructure, one of the world’s largest infrastructure funds.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Digital Lending Platform Market

The report “Global Digital Lending Platform Market, By Component (Solution (Loan Origination, Decision Automation, Portfolio Management, Loan Servicing, Risk & Compliance Management, Loan Management, Business Process Management, and Others) and Services (Design and Implementation, Training & Education, Risk Assessment, Consulting, and Support & Maintenance)), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Credit Unions, Retail Banking, and P2P Lenders), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global digital lending platform market is projected to grow from US$ 7.4 billion in 2020 to US$ 32.8 billion by 2029. Global digital lending platform market is driven by rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries across the globe. In addition, rising internet penetration and growing number of smart phone users, coupled with increasing adoption of digital platform across various industries are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives towards digitization for developing countries, coupled with approach towards streamline payment method and promote paper less transaction within short period of time are major factors propelling growth of the global market. Moreover, growing adoption of digital platform from financial institution in order to promote the customer experience related to payment methods is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period. Technological advancements and growing investment by major players for data security and privacy, coupled with string government regulation related to cyber security are factors accounted to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for key players working in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing expansion activities through strategic alliances among regional and international players are other factors expected to further support growth of the target market.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Rex 3 Commercial Printing Invests in HP Indigo 12000 Digital Press to Provide Smart Marketing Services to Help Businesses Recover

SUNRISE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Rex 3—a full-service commercial printing agency headquartered in South Florida that serves a global clientele—will begin highlighting its new HP Indigo 12000 Digital Press capabilities to expand print marketing impact of clients and assist rebuilding businesses post-pandemic. As companies seek to put the pandemic...
SoftwareLodging

ImpulseBuy Integration Launched Into ImpulsePoint by Impulsify Inc.

DENVER—Impulsify Inc. announced the official launch of ImpulseBuy, an auto-replenishment program powered by their cloud-based retail management system, ImpulsePoint. The woman-owned retail software company simplifies retail operations to enable non-retail businesses to offer grab-and-go retail in their common areas. ImpulsePoint provides cloud-based POS, inventory management, and retail performance reporting to...
Industry, TXMySanAntonio

ITS - Integrated Telemanagement Services, Inc. Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. ITS has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. ITS has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Creating Sophisticated Ways for Businesses to Fulfill Their Marketing Needs

MARYLAND, VA (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Pritt Investment Partners (PIP) is proud to partner with Brandzoid!, a next generation marketing agency that is offering innovative new ways for businesses to fulfill their marketing needs. In addition to offering the conventional services that other agencies offer, Brandzoid! makes it easy for clients to get real time updates on their campaigns and other marketing tasks via a convenient digital portal. Through Brandzoid!’s digital portal, clients can subscribe to different services and track their budget. These tasks are delivered by experts in design, social media, branding and web development.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Sight Growth Partners Expands its services into Pennsylvania

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Sight Growth Partners, the administrative services provider for SightMD and SightMD New Jersey - leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platforms in New York and New Jersey respectfully, announced the expansion of its services into the state of Pennsylvania. Progressive Vision Institute (PVI), Betz Ophthalmology Associates, along with Progressive Surgical Institute, and the Progressive Laser Surgical Institute, have merged together under the name of SightMD Pennsylvania. Sight Growth Partners is thrilled to welcome these premier practices, which expands its administrative services to 60+ locations and 110+ providers.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

#1 Crypto PR And Blockchain Marketing Agency Launches - August 2021

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoPR.com has officially launched a new PR and marketing agency exclusively dedicated to clients in the crypto and blockchain industry. CryptoPR.com is founded by a team with several years of experience working in the crypto marketing and blockchain industry. Marketing services include crypto exchange...
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

Skytron Announces the New UV Smart Countertop Rapid UVC Disinfector

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Skytron is excited to announce the release of the new UV Smart Countertop Rapid UVC Disinfector. This system uses UVC light technology that is not harmful to your devices, ensuring effective disinfection of various items without the use of chemicals or liquids. The portable disinfector is a simple addition to any workspace, including healthcare facilities, office spaces, and correctional facilities. A powerful 25-second cleaning cycle ensures efficient disinfection on high-touch devices with an additional 25 second deep clean cycle, resulting in a safer environment for healthcare professionals and their patients.
EconomyMySanAntonio

BuzzCast Wins Gold Stevie Award® for Start-up of the Year 2021

Virtual and hybrid event platform emerges from stealth mode to claim the premium segment of the market. BuzzCast announced today that it has won a Gold Stevie Award® for Start-up of the Year 2021 in the 18th Annual International Business Awards®. The award recognizes best-in-class virtual events that were held in 2020 when the event industry was forced to rapidly innovate in response to the global pandemic.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Rhetorik appoints new CTO to lead growth at Quebec Development Hub

Aristote (Didia) Diasonama, has been named Chief Technology Officer to lead Rhetorik’s product and platform engineering efforts; Rhetorik expands development hub in Quebec, Canada; Rhetorik invests in its NetFinder+ enterprise intelligence platform and DataCliniq data hygiene and processing platform. WOKINGHAM, England and QUEBEC (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Rhetorik announces that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy