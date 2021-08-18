From Access to Justice to the Department of Buildings: What’s in the just-passed Budget Support Act — and what got left out

Announce call for nominations for commission members and upcoming tribal consultations. WASHINGTON — The Departments of the Interior and Justice today announced the next steps in implementing of the Not Invisible Act, including the publication of a solicitation for nominations?of non-federal members to join the Joint Commission. The Joint Commission will focus on reducing violent crimes against American Indians and Alaska Natives and address the long-standing missing and murdered Indigenous person crisis. The agencies are also moving forward with nation-to-nation conduct consultations with Tribal leaders related to the Commission and implementation of the Act.