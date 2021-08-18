From Access to Justice to the Department of Buildings: What’s in the just-passed Budget Support Act — and what got left out
The DC Council capped its deliberations on the fiscal year 2022 budget last week, giving final approval to the Budget Support Act at its virtual legislative meeting on Aug. 10. Council members introduced several amendments at the meeting that sparked discussion over how best to implement policies meant to address housing insecurity and the wealth gap.thedcline.org
