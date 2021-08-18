Cancel
Music

Carrie Underwood delivers ‘My Savior: Live from the Ryman’ DVD

By Jim Harrington
Marin Independent Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry music superstar Carrie Underwood is back with “My Savior: Live from the Ryman.”. It’s her first-ever gospel music performance DVD, recorded at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and featuring music from her terrific eighth studio album, “My Savior,” which topped the country charts after being released in March.

Related
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Carrie Underwood stuns on skintight spandex woodlands run

Carrie Underwood is looking drop-dead gorgeous while burning off her calories amid woodlands – and with an agenda. The 38-year-old country singer and CALIA by Carrie founder was in full promo mode for her 2015-founded clothing line on Friday, with an Instagram photo showing the American Idol OG mid-workout and kitted out in her gear.
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
Musicmypigradio.com

Carrie Underwood Receiving Two Nominations I #DoveAwards

We would like to congratulate Carrie on receiving two nominations for the #DoveAwards for her #MySavior album and #GreatIsThyFaithfulness featuring CeCe Winans! GMA Dove Awards! We found a video of Carrie Underwood performing songs from her album “My Savior” with a special appearance from CeCe Winans live from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's heartbreaking personal struggle in her own words

Carrie Underwood loves nothing more than being a mom to her two young sons, and leads a blissful life with them and husband Mike Fisher. But what many peopel don't realise is that her happy family didn't come without sorrow. The country singer had a heartbreaking journey before welcoming her...
MusicPopculture

Gwen Stefani Spotted out and About in Nashville Amid CMA Summer Jam Performance

Just weeks after Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot, the No Doubt singer was spotted in Nashville, Tennessee recently following her performance at CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater. The newlyweds sang "Happy Anywhere" as fans were thrilled to see them on stage together, alongside several other big names in country music including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. During her time in Music City, Stefani stopped by a Nashville hot-spot, Hattie B's.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Randy Travis Joins In On “Forever And Ever, Amen” In A Beautiful Moment At The Ryman To Celebrate Whiskey Jam’s 10th Anniversary

Randy Travis. A living legend. While he hasn’t really been able to perform much since he suffered a stroke and subsequently underwent brain surgery back in 2013, every now and then he teams up with a fellow artist to sing different parts of some of his biggest hits. And last night, he did it again in a huge way in a surprise appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Nashville live music staple Whiskey Jam. […] The post Randy Travis Joins In On “Forever And Ever, Amen” In A Beautiful Moment At The Ryman To Celebrate Whiskey Jam’s 10th Anniversary first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Musicktvo.com

Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire record song together for Reba's new album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a move long-awaited by fans, two of country music’s most loved queens are teaming up for a star-studded song!. Dolly Parton told Bravo's Andy Cohen that she and Reba McEntire recorded a song together for Reba’s next album. “Reba and I just did a song...
MusicPosted by
Big Frog 104

Carrie Underwood Surprises CMA Summer Jam With Dwight Yoakam [Watch]

Carrie Underwood closed out the first of two nights of the Country Music Association's CMA Summer Jam with a high-energy set and a surprise special guest. Dwight Yoakam joined the superstar onstage at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday night (July 27). Video from the show shows Underwood and Yoakam performing...
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Carly Pearce Singing “Dear Miss Loretta” On The Night Of Her Grand Ole Opry Induction Hits A Little Bit Different

Carly Pearce had quite a night celebrating her well-deserved induction to the Grand Ole Opry a few weeks ago. In addition to officially being added as the newest member to the incredible Opry roster and singing Kitty Wells’ 1955 hit “Making Believe” with Trisha Yearwood and Jeannie Seely, she sang one of her own songs that I absolutely love called “Dear Miss Loretta” (which she actually debuted at the Opry back in March).
Musicwkml.com

Kelly Clarkson Says George Strait Is ‘Still The GOAT’

(GOAT – Greatest Of All Time) The singer recalls being sent home one day from school for fighting when he was a child, and he tells his father what had happened, expecting punishment. Instead, his father tells him that fathers always love their children and that such love is a "love without end, Amen."

