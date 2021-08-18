The Village of Portville is seeking a Part-Time Clerk and
The Village of Portville is seeking a Part-Time Clerk and a Part-Time Treasurer for immediate employment with the possibility of a combined position depending on experience. Secretarial, bookkeeping, accounting and municipal experience is preferred but training is available. Please send resume and contact information to Mayor Anthony Evans, PO Box 436 , Portville, NY 14770 or email to portvillemayor@gmail.com by Friday, August 27th. Applicant must be a resident of Portville.www.oleantimesherald.com
