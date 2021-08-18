New Sheriff Appointed For Richland County
Richland County now has a new sheriff. Governor Tony Evers has appointed Clay Porter to serve as Richland County Sheriff. Porter replaces James Bindl who resigned, effective July 12th. Porter will complete the remainder of Bindl’s term, which ends January 2, 2023. Porter has been a part of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department since 2007 and has held several roles in his years of service. Porter is also an adjunct instructor at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, helping to train law enforcement officers. Porter earned his associates degree in Criminal Justice from Fox Valley Technical College in 2006.www.wglr.com
