This is a very interesting era for the U.S. economy – and for the study of economics. The COVID-19 pandemic stopped the economy in its tracks and prompted large-scale government intervention, followed by an uneven recovery. Employment remains unsteady and the actions of the Federal Reserve and the federal government seem to increase inflation. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Monday that expectations for long-term inflation rose slightly in July. The bank’s Survey of Consumer Expectations’ estimate of price gains over three years moved increased from 3.6 % to 3.7 %, the highest reading since August 2013.