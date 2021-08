Perhaps it's odd, but it feels like Sapling's new album, “The Apocalypse Musical,” really unveils its soul in the penultimate song, the instrumental, “Detuning an Orchestra in an Aviary at Night.” It's an unearthly, discordant piece of music, Amber Tortorelli's Theremin prominent in a sound that can only be construed as “string section set to alien abduction.” There is a buzz in the background, and it's hard to say exactly what's making it, but it does indeed sound like bees swarming while everything else falls apart.