Free School Immunization Shots in Yakima TODAY: Where to Go

Hey there, your Resident Fellow Foodie here, just salivating at the thought of trying out a new restaurant in the Yakima Valley, especially one that serves Fry Bread Tacos!. You see, the other weekend, I went to the Moxee Hop Festival and I had been praying to the foodie gawds that there would be a Fry Bread stand. My prayers were heard because there actually WAS one there on site, but unfortunately, my 10-year-old daughter begged me to let her go play in the bouncy house area instead of standing in line for me to eat something, so I made the sad decision to "bounce" away from the fry bread stand. I have regretted it ever since.