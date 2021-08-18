Hwy Haul Wins "B2B Marketplace of the Year" In 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program

MARYLAND, VA (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Pritt Investment Partners (PIP) is proud to partner with Brandzoid!, a next generation marketing agency that is offering innovative new ways for businesses to fulfill their marketing needs. In addition to offering the conventional services that other agencies offer, Brandzoid! makes it easy for clients to get real time updates on their campaigns and other marketing tasks via a convenient digital portal. Through Brandzoid!’s digital portal, clients can subscribe to different services and track their budget. These tasks are delivered by experts in design, social media, branding and web development.