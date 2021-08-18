Cancel
Hwy Haul Wins "B2B Marketplace of the Year" In 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Agricultural Technologies Around the Globe. Hwy Haul, a cloud-based freight platform that connects produce shippers and carriers, today announced it has been selected as winner of the “B2B Marketplace of the Year” award in the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global AgTech market today.

