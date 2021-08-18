Keynova Group Releases 2021 Mortgage-Home Equity Scorecard Findings

While finding a home they can afford is a major challenge for prospective buyers in 2021, qualifying for a loan can also be an obstacle. The general requirements for a loan approval include a credit score of 640 or higher for most lenders, a debt-to-income ratio (which compares your monthly gross income and the minimum payment on recurring debt) of 43 percent or lower, and proof of your assets and income. That last item — income — can be troublesome for the millions of people who are self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers or who depend on commissions and bonuses for most of their income.