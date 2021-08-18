Keynova Group Releases 2021 Mortgage-Home Equity Scorecard Findings
WILMINGTON, Del. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Keynova Group, the leading competitive intelligence source for digital financial services, today announced the results of its 2021 Mortgage-Home Equity Scorecard, a consumer experience benchmark evaluating the top 12 mortgage and home equity lenders in the U.S. market. Bank of America and PNC tied for first place in this annual Scorecard, which assesses the digital channels of bank and non-bank lenders used by consumers to evaluate and apply for a mortgage, refinancing, or home equity financing. Both banks lead the market in their evolution of digital home loan offerings in response to the current housing market boom and risk-associated home equity lending pivots.www.mysanantonio.com
