This Crate & Barrel Furniture Collab Makes Everyday Pieces Feel *So* Special

By Cat Dash
Food52
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love when two brands—that you’d never expect as collaborators—join forces and magic ensues. Such is the case with the new Shinola Detroit for Crate & Barrel collection: 115 pieces of furniture, lighting, and home decor that range from a $24 striped throw pillow to a $2,499 heirloom-quality leather and wood sofa.

