Fire-resistant landscaping for your home garden | Garden Notes
We live in a growing wildland-urban interface, where housing meets wildland forests and rangelands. Hotter, drier weather and higher winds create increased risk of wildfires. Gardeners have an opportunity to reduce the vulnerability of their homes and neighborhoods to wildfire. “Surrounding yourself with a strategically designed, lush, beautiful and well-maintained landscape is your best defense,” according to the nonprofit Idaho Firewise.www.ptleader.com
