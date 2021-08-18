Test Drive: 2021 Ford Shelby GT500 The Ultimate In American Muscle

The only thing gearheads love more than a muscle car is making a muscle car faster, and the Chevrolet Corvette has, for decades, been a favorite among tuners. When it comes to making a Corvette faster than it already is, few can match the experience and expertise of Hennessey Performance. This tuning company has built some of the craziest Corvettes we've ever seen, and while the company offers a wide number of tuning solutions for all types of cars, the C7 Corvette Z06 still gets some special attention. A month ago, Hennessey unveiled the HPE850 package for the Z06, making, you guessed it, 850 horsepower. Now, the tuner has dropped the top and is showing off the HPE850 in convertible guise, because when you have a supercharged Corvette, you want to experience every decibel of the glorious noise it makes.
