Two Shops Have You Covered From Top to Toe

It’s been over a year since students packed into lecture halls while hauling backpacks, carrying water bottles and sporting AirPods, or even got out of bed to attend class. Though comfy, casual clothing has always been the trend for college students to wear to class, online classes had individuals getting a little too comfy, and by too comfy we’re talking boxers, big t-shirts and going pantless, because hey, Zoom and Teams can only view you from the top up, so why not? However, this attire is no longer acceptable while being surrounded by peers and professors. Nonetheless, offhand outfits will still prevail, but originality within them will still be present. Basically, don’t let “just” going to class stop you from feeling and looking your best. Here are nine trends and pieces you can expect to see around campus: