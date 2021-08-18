Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Two Shops Have You Covered From Top to Toe

By Jaclyn Youhana Garver
cincinnatimagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake the top to bottom concept and apply it to fashion, and you’ll get these two shops, owned by local creatives, dedicated to helping you build a solid style foundation and to creating your look’s crowning glory. Taj Hat Co. While Bryn Cuzick has always been a hat-wearer, she didn’t...

www.cincinnatimagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Store#Antique#Shopping#Taj Hat Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
ApparelPosted by
DFW Community News

New Fall Fashion Must-Haves You’ll Love From Madewell

Fall is just around the corner and I know I’m already looking toward fall outfits. It’s still pretty hot in Texas, but I love the idea of adding in fall fashion must-haves for your wardrobe, especially if you don’t already have them. Some of my fall staples always include a great pair of jeans without distressing, a blazer (solid or plaid) and a cozy sweater you can dress up or down. I like the versatility these kinds of pieces can bring as well as the layering opportunities.
Designers & CollectionsNYLON

How To Shop For Suits If You Have A Female Body

In recent years, great strides have been made in the fashion industry to offer alternatives to traditionally gender-normative formalwear. Long gone are the days when the image of women in men's suits was something shocking or surprising, and yet, it's still really hard to go suit shopping if you have a femme body. So, here are some tips to better navigate the process of shopping for and buying a suit, whether you're a masculine-presenting queer woman, gender-nonconforming, or just someone who wants a damn suit. Below, three women who design inclusive suits for female bodies offer their expert advice on finding one.
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

You Can Now Shop Bridal Gowns From This Parisian Couture House, Even If You’re Not A Celebrity

The tulle, the ruffles, the fairytale etherealness of couture brides… All of those vibes are now available to shop for brides everywhere, thanks to French couturier Giambattista Valli’s first bridal capsule collection, aimed at shoppers who can’t drop $100,000 on a one-time dress. On Wednesday, the Parisian house announced the upcoming release of the new line, aptly titled “Love.”
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

National Thrift Shop Day: Quotes From Celebrities That Will Encourage You To Go Thrifting

National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated on Aug. 17 to appreciate shopping at local charity shops that help in uplifting the vulnerable and needy in society. Thrift stores are also known as consignment stores, second-hand stores, resale shops and hospice shops. They work on the principle of collecting and selling second-hand items donated by people, the profit of which is contributed to charity work in the community.
Shopping5280.com

Top of the Town 2021: Shopping

Our readers have you covered when it comes to wedding gowns, kitchenware, men’s clothing, and so much more. Editors’ note: The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible for our staff to research possible Editors’ Choice winners at the same level of scrutiny as years past, which is why they are not included alongside Readers’ Choice recipients in 2021.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

5 Picks From Boohoo’s Festival Shop You’ll Wear All Year Long

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Festival season is still going strong, and we’re living for all of the fashion moments we missed last year. But some festivals are still not up and running yet, or maybe you don’t feel comfortable going to one at the moment. There’s also the issue of a festival ending and having to wait an entire year to wear your best festival outfits again!
ShoppingHGTV

The Best Affordable Home Decor Websites

Whether you're trying a new trend, refreshing a room or decorating a new home, you don't have to spend a fortune on decor. There are tons of great stores to score home decor for a fraction of the designer price. We've rounded up our favorite websites to shop affordable decor, from area rugs to accent chairs to throw pillows. Shop our favorites below and treat yourself to new decor for a lot less.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Journey With Jewels: How Harling Ross Styles Maximalist Jewelry For Everyday Wear

Journey With Jewels is our series that explores one’s relationship with jewelry beyond adornments — as a force to transform, empower, and even draw on energy from the past. From perennial favorites to vintage heirlooms, the meaning we attach to these decorative objects range and reveal more than our styling preferences. This edition is with creative consultant and writer, Harling Ross, and is sponsored by Ben Bridge.
Shoppinggoodmorningamerica.com

13 Etsy Halloween home decor items that are frightfully delightful

Halloween is coming our way and if you are looking for some frightfully fun home decor, Etsy is your go-to. Etsy is home to thousands of unique handcrafted items to give your home an eerie haunted house feel that will also get you many compliments. Halloween decorating should be fun but also shouldn't break the bank. All 13 (of course) finds that we stirred up are all under $50.
LifestyleTaylor Daily Press

Do you still have to shop with the cart? “Ve…

Shopping still has to be done with a mouth mask. But what about the cart or the basket? Is it still necessary or can you go to the store again if you only need one or several things?. says Dieter Snoek, a spokesperson Aldi. But it seems that this decision...
Appareltimebusinessnews.com

These pure cotton shirts for men are classy and trendy

Cotton shirts are the classic essentials in every man’s wardrobe, as they are extremely handy and cool for both formal and informal occasions. And with the enhancement in the designs over the shirts, they have become more quirky and fun to be worn. One can definitely set trends by wearing these shirts on different occasions. The best part is the buyer can choose among the different patterns and designs such as crew neck, button down , Cuban collar, Classic short sleeves etc. as per their personal preferences. As we know the first impressions are everlasting so, if you want to give a first great impression to someone, try wearing a simple plain shirt and steal their hearts.
Beauty & Fashionthepostathens.com

The ultimate return to campus lookbook

It’s been over a year since students packed into lecture halls while hauling backpacks, carrying water bottles and sporting AirPods, or even got out of bed to attend class. Though comfy, casual clothing has always been the trend for college students to wear to class, online classes had individuals getting a little too comfy, and by too comfy we’re talking boxers, big t-shirts and going pantless, because hey, Zoom and Teams can only view you from the top up, so why not? However, this attire is no longer acceptable while being surrounded by peers and professors. Nonetheless, offhand outfits will still prevail, but originality within them will still be present. Basically, don’t let “just” going to class stop you from feeling and looking your best. Here are nine trends and pieces you can expect to see around campus:
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Petstheleadernews.com

How to keep your home from smelling like you have pets

We have two cats and a dog and, between the litter box and the dog bed, our house stinks! We love our pets so much, but we don’t love the odors that they cause. Any tips for keeping our house from smelling like an animal shelter?. Sick of the smells...

Comments / 0

Community Policy