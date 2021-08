Electronic dance music house is a unique musical genre which has evolved over the years and across international borders, from its humble roots in New York City in the mid-1980s. It’s the ultimate clubbing experience with its distinctive rhythms and deep bass. This music form takes its roots from house music, which was a style of electronic music that emerged in the 1990s. House music mixes music with synthetic sounds and beats, often featuring samples from different music sources. Some DJs produce their own versions of this style of electronic dance music, whilst others purchase vinyl tracks from specialist music outlets to use as loops for their sets.