Ohio’s Largest Playground Adds Another Gem

Did you know that Warren County is known as “Ohio’s Largest Playground?” With a world-renowned amusement park (that also boasts its own water park), an expansive indoor and outdoor water resort, a nationally acclaimed sporting arena, important historic sites, and superlative outdoor recreation, there’s no shortage of fun to be had in this northern Cincinnati suburb. In fact, it can be difficult for newcomers to stand out in a sea of such big names and bucket-list-worthy adventures. But Makino Park in Mason does.