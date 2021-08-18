Cancel
Canadian dollar drifting as CPI jumps

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian dollar is flat on Wednesday, despite a rise in consumer inflation in July. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2627, up 0.02% on the day. With more parts of Canada’s economy reopening, the unleashing of pent-up demand has resulted in higher inflation. CPI climbed 3.7% YoY in July, up sharply from 3.7% in June. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.6%, its fastest pace since January. The average of Canada’s three measures of core inflation, which are the preferred indicators of the Bank of Canada, came in at 2.4%, its highest level since March 2009.

