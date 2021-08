Cheeky, extravagant British rock band The Darkness will soon be back with Motorheart, their seventh album, on November 19 via Cooking Vinyl. “Drop the needle anywhere on Motorheart and be instantly transported from this moaning and weeping vale of tears to Elysian fields of rock where all hands are raised,” say The Darkness, who are probably the only hard rock band to reference a Wham! song in a press release (read on). “The drinks -- just as in the Club Tropicana of yore -- are free, and everyone wears a pleasingly salacious grin. Does it rock? Is the sun hot? Has your partner’s touch grown cold? The Darkness are the Orwellian boot stamping on the flaccid face of limp rock, forever!”