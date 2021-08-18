Aussie extends losses, job data next

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies settled modestly lower, at 93.45 (93.53 Friday). Against the Antipodean, Asian and Emerging Market currencies though, the Greenback stayed bid. The Australian Dollar underperformed against the Greenback, sliding to 0.7135, not far from its 2021 low at 0.7105. Against the Yen, the Dollar eased to 109.74 from 109.78. Sterling eased 0.24% to 1.3622 (1.3636). The Euro rallied in late New York trade to close at 1.1700 from 1.1676 on Friday. The USD/CAD pair went loony, initially soaring to 1.2949, fresh 2021 highs, before tumbling to settle at 1.2822. Oil prices extended their sharp fall on Friday with WTI losing nearly 8% last week. Asian and Emerging Market currencies finished mixed against the Greenback. The USD/SGD pair eased to 1.3622 from 1.3635 while the USD/THB was last at 33.35 (33.38 Friday). USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) closed at 6.5000 (6.5015).