Aussie extends losses, job data next
It has been a rough week for the Australian dollar, which has is down close to 2 per cent this week. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7232, down 0.28% on the day. Australia releases key employment data early on Thursday, and the forecast is not encouraging. The economy is expected to have shed 42.5 thousand in July, after a gain of 29.1 thousand in June. The unemployment rate is projected to tick upwards to 5.0%, up from 4.9%. Wage growth data was released today, with Q2 showing a gain of 0.4%, down from 0.6% in the previous two quarters.www.marketpulse.com
