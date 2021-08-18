Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Aching Joints?

dmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to joint pain, the bad news—of course—is the stiff and aching joints. The good news? It’s possible to quickly and (most importantly) significantly reduce your joint pain. Medical advancements in joint surgery have come a long way, particularly with partial and total joint replacement. What once required a lengthy hospital stay and an arduous rehabilitation period has been refined so that pain levels are dramatically lower and long-term outcomes are better. Today’s advancements in joint replacement surgery have helped patients find relief, recover faster, and get back to the activities they love. “Thanks to a number of medical advancements, patients no longer view joint replacement surgery as a last resort option, but rather, as a near-term opportunity to get more fulfillment out their favorite activities, like keeping up with the grandkids or taking a hike,” says Dr. Donald Hohman, a surgeon on the medical staff at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery.

www.dmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joints#Back Pain#Joint Replacement#Health System#Texas Health Resources#Surgery#Psi#Ct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
Related
FitnessIowa State Daily

Galloway: How to lessen joint pain

Approximately 54 million people suffer from arthritis every year, which is about 23 percent of the country’s population. It’s a big problem in this country and usually is paired with diabetes, heart disease or obesity. Diet is an obvious factor, and eating clean can solve many of these issues, or at least the severity the person experiences discomfort. I’ll discuss useful supplements, anti-inflammatory food and low-impact exercise. These habits can greatly reduce overall pain and discomfort with joints.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Abdominal Obesity

Here is the skinny on abdominal fat: Not all fat is created equal. However, many of us are treating all of our fat the same way and not really understanding why it happens and what we can do about it — and that that answer may differ with different body types and responses.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These 3 things linked to ‘long COVID’ syndrome

In a recent study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, researchers found people diagnosed with the post-COVID-19 syndrome, also known as “COVID-19 long-haul syndrome”, experience symptoms such as mood disorders, fatigue and perceived cognitive impairment. The syndrome can negatively affect returning to work and resuming normal activities. The study is from...
Bowling Green, KYbeckersasc.com

6 updates in total joint replacements

From physician milestones to new services being added at ASCs, here are six recent updates on total joint replacements to know:. TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky., recently completed its 100th outpatient total joint replacement procedure. Bertrand Kaper, MD, recently completed his 1,000th total knee replacement using Smith+Nephew's...
New York City, NYchelseanewsny.com

Help for an Aching Head

Ordinarily, headaches don’t make headlines. They should because headaches don’t just hurt your head. They also hurt your pocketbook as well as your social and working lives. Headaches come in two flavors, primary (independent of any other medical problem) and secondary (linked to something else such as the flu). The...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Dietsspring.org.uk

A Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A drink that supports weight loss with healthy nutrients that the body needs. People who drink more milk lose twice as much weight, research finds. As little as two-thirds of a glass of milk could increase weight loss by 10 pounds. Over the six months of the study, milk drinkers...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Watermelon, Says Dietitian

When it comes to much-hyped super fruits, you might automatically think of blueberries, cranberries, or cherries—not watermelon. However, this hot-weather, fan fave has surprising health benefits that most other fruits can't provide. (Read more: What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Watermelon.) Watermelon (Citrulus lantus) boasts many essential nutrients...
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D and COVID-19: What you need to know

Several recent studies have found that vitamin D supplements may help protect against COVID-19. For example, in a study at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, researchers found that patients with low vitamin D levels who are hospitalized for COVID-19 may have a lower risk of dying or requiring mechanical ventilation if they receive vitamin D supplementation of at least 1,000 units weekly.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought These Chips, Don't Eat Them, FDA Says

Whether you're putting them out as part of your barbecue spread or enjoying them as a treat between meals, chips are among the most popular snack foods out there. However, you might want to think twice before you open that bag in your cabinet now that a particular type of chip is being recalled over the serious health risk it may present, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover if you should be purging these chips from your pantry now.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Fast Weight Loss

Up to half the world’s population may be deficient in this vitamin. Certain vitamins have repeatedly been linked by research to weight loss. Dieters with higher levels of vitamin D in their system lose more weight, research has found. People on a diet with higher vitamin D levels lost 20...
Fitnessmykiss1031.com

7 Drinks That Keep Blood Sugar Low and Support Weight Loss

We’re usually all aware of how food impacts our body, but oftentimes we overlook the fact that the beverages we drink can do the same thing. Many drinks can be riddled with calories and added sugar which makes our blood glucose soar. Having high blood sugar (also called hyperglycemia) for a long period of time can lead to damaged blood vessels and increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, and nerve problems.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Hostess Product at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Hostess is a beloved brand that's been tantalizing our tastebuds with sweet treats and yummy bakery offerings since 1919. It's trusted by parents nationwide, many of whom feel a nostalgic attachment to slipping the sweets they grew up with into their kids' lunch bags. But if you're a Hostess fan, you should know that two of the brand's popular products were just recalled due to the risk of listeria and salmonella. Read on to make sure you don't have any of these baked goods in your home.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Woman's World

Craving This Food More Often Could Be An Early Sign of Dementia

As we get older, it becomes increasingly important for us to keep track of any changes going on with our bodies, as they can often indicate larger health issues. When it comes to treating age-related conditions like dementia, catching early symptoms is our best bet. And while we are probably already aware that lapses in our memory can signal a problem, changes in our food preferences may as well — especially if you’re suddenly craving sweets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy