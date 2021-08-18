When it comes to joint pain, the bad news—of course—is the stiff and aching joints. The good news? It’s possible to quickly and (most importantly) significantly reduce your joint pain. Medical advancements in joint surgery have come a long way, particularly with partial and total joint replacement. What once required a lengthy hospital stay and an arduous rehabilitation period has been refined so that pain levels are dramatically lower and long-term outcomes are better. Today’s advancements in joint replacement surgery have helped patients find relief, recover faster, and get back to the activities they love. “Thanks to a number of medical advancements, patients no longer view joint replacement surgery as a last resort option, but rather, as a near-term opportunity to get more fulfillment out their favorite activities, like keeping up with the grandkids or taking a hike,” says Dr. Donald Hohman, a surgeon on the medical staff at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery.