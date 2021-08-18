Cancel
Beam, Longest & Neff, LLC Merges with McIntosh Perry

By McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers Ltd., Beam, Longest, Neff, LLC
 5 days ago

Two Industry Leading Engineering Firms Join to Deliver High-Quality Infrastructure Projects. TORONTO and INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers Ltd. (McIntosh Perry), an award-winning consulting engineering company, is pleased to announce a merger with Beam, Longest & Neff, LLC (BLN), a leading infrastructure engineering firm headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. The partnership provides clients with a team of more than 800 engineers, project managers and technical experts focused on delivering high-quality projects from 21 offices across North America.

