For a generation of fans, Elizabeth Olsen might be best associated with her role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Scarlet Witch, particularly after her Emmy-nominated turn in WandaVision. But before making her debut in the franchise in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Olsen almost took on a completely different role, with the actress confirming in a recent interview that she auditioned for Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. While Emilia Clarke ultimately took on the role, some have wondered what it would have been like to see Daenerys as the Mother of Dragons — and thanks to a new video, we have our answer. A new video from Stryder HD deepfakes Olsen into some key Daenerys scenes, including her death scene in the final season.