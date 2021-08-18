Why Fans Are Assuming Destiny's Child Is Reuniting

Have you ever wondered what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are like when they are out on a date? Do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get dressed up and wear crazy British hats, ask everyone around them to curtsey, and act stuffy and formal? Do they dine on caviar and pate and drink magnums of champagne in private rooms so the hoi polloi don't bother them? Or do they let their royal hair down and order dishes they were supposedly prohibited from eating as working royals, like shellfish and pasta with garlic? Or do they enjoy some hamburgers and French fries from In-N-Out and act all chill?