Dolly Parton Believes She Got “More Credit Than [She Deserves]” For Funding The Moderna Vaccine

By Marcus K. Dowling
CMT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning shows of humility should be par for the course in our expectations for country legend Dolly Parton’s behavior. However, the superstar recently revealed to a British broadcaster that she got “a lot more credit than I deserve” for her donation of $1 million in funding for Vanderbilt University’s research into the Moderna-created version of the COVID-19 vaccine. The statement re-sets an already high bar for Parton’s humble greatness even higher.

