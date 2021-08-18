Dolly Parton Believes She Got “More Credit Than [She Deserves]” For Funding The Moderna Vaccine
Stunning shows of humility should be par for the course in our expectations for country legend Dolly Parton’s behavior. However, the superstar recently revealed to a British broadcaster that she got “a lot more credit than I deserve” for her donation of $1 million in funding for Vanderbilt University’s research into the Moderna-created version of the COVID-19 vaccine. The statement re-sets an already high bar for Parton’s humble greatness even higher.www.cmt.com
Comments / 0