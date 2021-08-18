Cancel
Sequim, WA

Letters to the Editor — Aug. 18, 2021

By Letters to the Editor
Sequim Gazette
 7 days ago

In Paul Gottlieb’s article addressing law enforcement accountability bills (“‘Vigilantism’ a fear in wake of new laws, Peninsula Daily News, Aug. 8), several officials responded. Rep. Mike Chapman opined the sheriff and chief of police should be the deciders. Since community policing is a goal, residents with unfortunate experiences with or information about officers and deputies (either here or elsewhere), must be a part of decision making.

