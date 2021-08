Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s 11th and final season premiere of The Walking Dead. If you’d rather watch first, read later, treat this post mortem like a walker and avoid it all costs. Irony alert: In Sunday’s Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead (recapped in full here), Negan attempts to lengthen his life expectancy by ignoring a vengeful Maggie’s cry for help and allowing her to fall into a pack of handsy walkers. But if his action, or rather inaction, yields the desired result — her death — her friends would all but certainly see that he met the...