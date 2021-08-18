Cancel
Neal Brown Believes Winston Wright Jr. is 'Primed' to be a Top Big 12 Receiver

By Schuyler Callihan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUXdg_0bVVfNMI00

West Virginia's passing game was average at best in 2020 but there's a lot of promising signs emerging from fall camp that suggest things will be much different in 2021.

Starting quarterback Jarret Doege has received a ton of praise from the coaching staff and his receivers. The offensive line returns three starters from last year's group and added a big-time transfer in Doug Nester from Virginia Tech. With an improved Doege and offensive line, now the only thing the Mountaineers need to help improve their passing numbers from a year ago is more productivity from the wide receivers. Drops were a huge issue for the receiving corps a year ago but they feel like that issue should now be resolved.

"They have really put in the work from January to now," said WVU co-offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. "They've caught over 110,000 balls. They've put in a great deal of work that they've done and charted on their own in order to get to a position where they have the confidence to be able to catch the football consistently but also handle the ugly work."

One receiver that has made a lot of progress this offseason is Winston Wright Jr. Last year, Wright led the Mountaineers in both receptions (47) and receiving yards (553). Head coach Neal Brown complimented Wright for his work ethic and determination to become a key piece of the Mountaineer offense during an interview with Pro Football Focus.

"My expectations are extremely high for him. We're going to get him the ball in a bunch of different ways offensively. We're going to use him in both aspects of the return game. He's added weight and strength has come with that but also more explosiveness. I think he's going to be able to break tackles at a higher pace than he did a year ago. I think he is primed to be one of the better receivers in our conference. I'm excited for his growth, he showed flashes last year. He's got to be more consistent but his daily actions say that he is going to be. He's been really good in our winter program, really good in our summer program, he was our best receiver clearly throughout spring ball and he's had a good fall camp up to this point."

