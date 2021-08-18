Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake’ Spin-Off Series Coming to HBO Max

By Max Evry
/Film
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest in HBO Max’s Adventure Time spin-offs is going to be large. So very large. The streamer has announced that the gender-swapped Ice King fan fiction is becoming its own entity with the working title Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, and the cherry on top is this is not going to be just another one-off like the four previous Distant Lands spin-offs. Yes, Fionna and her magical cat companion Cake have landed a ten-episode half-hour series commitment!

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeleine Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Time#The Adventure#Original Series#Ice King#Kaboom#Interworld#Fionna Cake#Bmo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
MoviesDecider

‘Reminiscence’ on HBO Max: The Reviews Are In

Sci-fi fans, listen up: Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy’s new film Reminiscence is headed your way. The Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson-led sci-fi noir debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on August 20, but is it worth streaming? Based on early reactions from critics, your mileage with Reminiscence may vary.
TV SeriesDecider

What Time Does ‘Titans’ Season 3 Premiere on HBO Max?

The last new episode of Titans aired all the way back in November of 2019. Can you believe that?! November of 2019! Finally, after nearly two years, the first three episodes of Titans Season 3 are about to debut on HBO Max. The third season of this popular coming-of-age superhero...
TV SeriesObserver

Why HBO & HBO Max Need to Start Developing These Hypothetical DC TV Series

Welcome to the latest edition of Dream Screens, where we attempt to pitch the next small screen sensation by unearthing a high-upside intellectual property ripe for adaptation and pair it with a fitting creative talent and digital home to maximize its potential. With James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad dominating Film Twitter conversation this past weekend, we thought it only fitting to stick with DC Comics in today’s thought experiment. As a bonus, you’ll be getting not one, but TWO hypothetical television projects that should be made.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Laetitia Series Coming to HBO and HBO Max

HBO has acquired the North American television and streaming rights to the six-episode French limited drama series Laetitia from France tv distribution and Academy Award-winning director of Murder on a Sunday Morning, Jean-Xavier de Lestrade. The first French series ever to be selected for the Sundance Film Festival in 2019,...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Flight Attendant’ Showrunner Maps Out Vision for HBO Max Series

A flight attendant named Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) spends a booze-fueled Bangkok evening with handsome stranger Alex Sokolof — and awakens the next morning in his bed to find that he has been brutally murdered. Since Cassie has no memory of the night’s events, she must put together the pieces herself before the authorities beat her to it. So goes the premise of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel. When writer-producer Steve Yockey heard the “eccentric” pitch for HBO’s adaptation (Dostoyevsky’s Crime and Punishment meets Fleabag), he knew he was up for the task. The accomplished...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Titans: Season Four? Has the HBO Max TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, Titans stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, and Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis, Savannah Welch, and Vincent Kartheiser. Jay Lycurgo recurs. Based on the DC Comics characters, the live-action superhero drama centers on Nightwing aka Dick Grayson (Thwaites); Rachel Roth aka Raven (Croft); Koriand’r aka Starfire (Diop); and Garfield Logan aka Beast Boy (Potter). As these heroes band together to form the Titans and fight off a powerful enemy, they also wind up working as a surrogate family. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mad Men' Alum Accused of Misconduct on Set of HBO Max Series

Mad Man star Vincent Kartheiser is facing allegations of misconduct during the production of Titans Season 3. His behavior on the set reportedly led to at least two complaints and two internal investigations by Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the HBO Max series. Kartheiser was cast as the villain Scarecrow in the series, based on DC Comics characters. However, he was nowhere to be seen in posters for the new season.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Love Life’: Keith David Joins Season 2 Of HBO Max Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Keith David has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Love Life‘s sophomore season in the role of the narrator. Season two of the romantic comedy anthology focuses on Marcus Watkins (executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found. Other cast includes series stars: Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell; and recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, and...
TV Seriesramascreen.com

HBO Max Original Series GOSSIP GIRL To Return This November For Part Two Of First Season

GOSSIP GIRL will return in November with Part Two of its 12-episode first season with the final six episodes. Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-2012 on The CW.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Week

The constant churn of content means that subscribers are gifted with plenty of new movies and TV shows to choose from on a weekly basis, whether they be in-house originals or established titles. Variety is the spice of life as the old saying goes, something the masterminds behind Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video have taken to heart when it comes to deciding which projects to drop when.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

HBO Max To Premiere New Comedy Series SORT OF This Fall

HBO Max has announced their new eight-episode half-hour comedy series SORT OF, created by Bilal Baig (“Acha Bacha”) and Fab Filippo (“Save Me”). Commissioned by HBO Max and the CBC, the series is produced by Sienna Films, a Sphere Media company with the participation of the Canada Media Fund. Logline:...
TV & VideosPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to cancel HBO Max

Need to know how to cancel HBO Max? Although, it's our top choice among the best streaming services, HBO Max it isn't cheap and the subscription cost may not fit in your budget. In that case, you may be wondering how to end your subscription. Cancelling HBO Max is a...
MoviesCNET

When are Reminiscence, Dune, Matrix 4 and more coming to HBO Max?

AT&T's decision last year to move its 2021 Warner Bros. theatrical slate to a simultaneous release on HBO Max at no additional charge sent shockwaves through Hollywood. It also provided a welcome benefit to subscribers looking for new things to watch while stuck at home. With the summer movie season fully underway, the next film from the Warner Bros. slate is Reminiscence, which will hit theaters and the streaming service on Aug. 20.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City Gets HBO MAX Premiere Date

Set to stream on September 2nd will be Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City. The final chapter of the “Distant Lands” four-part saga will feature Peppermint Butler who starts as an inexperienced student at Wizard School to attempt to relearn magic. When events on the school’s campus lead to suspicion of Pep, due to his past, the question remains whether he can master the magic soon enough to show that he is innocent.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Comfort Food TV: Why Fox, HBO Max, Food Network Whipped Up New Pandemic-Inspired Culinary Series

As the COVID-19 crisis gripped the nation, millions of people went into lockdown and suddenly found a lot of unexpected free time. Some picked up new or long-forgotten hobbies, while others soaked up extra family time. Still others combined the two and began focusing on more involved home-cooked meals. Social media exploded with images, videos and commentary about sourdough starters and banana bread, and that inspired a new wave of unscripted television series. “We made ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ about baking only, and that’s not something I think we would have done a year earlier [due to] a fear that people wouldn’t...
TV & Videossolzyatthemovies.com

HBO Max: Coming and Leaving in September 2021

HBO Max announced the list of films, series, and specials that are coming and leaving the streaming service during September 2021. Before I get to next month’s listings, Reminiscence arrives Friday on HBO Max in addition to playing in theaters. From Warner Bros. Pictures comes director/producer Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘FBoy Island’: Reality Series Renewed For Season 2 At HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered a second helping of FBoy Island, which has been renewed for Season 2. The series, hosted by Nikki Glaser, is produced by STXalternative and hails from Elan Gale and showrunner Sam Dean. Season 2, which will feature a new batch of Nice Guys and FBoys, will have “even more big twists in store,” HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell shared in a statement. Glaser will return as host. The first season of FBoy Island, set in the Cayman Islands, followed three women are joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there...
TV & VideosIGN

HBO Max May Be Coming to India

After a successful launch in the US, Warner Bros. could be planning to launch HBO Max in India. According to a job listing posted on LinkedIn, HBO Max is hiring for Head of Content in India. The description of the Head of Content role reads, “Define and implement the strategy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy