‘Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake’ Spin-Off Series Coming to HBO Max
The latest in HBO Max’s Adventure Time spin-offs is going to be large. So very large. The streamer has announced that the gender-swapped Ice King fan fiction is becoming its own entity with the working title Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, and the cherry on top is this is not going to be just another one-off like the four previous Distant Lands spin-offs. Yes, Fionna and her magical cat companion Cake have landed a ten-episode half-hour series commitment!www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0