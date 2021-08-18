Maggie Q Plays the Rare Vietnamese Action Hero in ‘The Protégé,’ and It’s About Time
Vietnam. In Hollywood films, it’s a country of war-torn battlefields and sweaty, booby-trapped jungles and faceless locals who are either victims or violent aggressors. But things are changing, both in and outside of Hollywood. The Vietnamese film industry is taking off with global hits like the Veronica Ngo revenge thriller Furie, while Vietnamese-American stars like Kelly Marie Tran and Lana Condor grace the posters of big-budget blockbusters and beloved Netflix films. Still, ever since Thuy Trang donned the Yellow Power Ranger suit in 1993, Vietnamese action heroes remain few and far between — let alone those that lead their own movies.www.slashfilm.com
