On November 20, the women’s edition of the ‘City Game’ will return to the hardwood as Pitt will be taking on Duquesne at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Last year, the two programs did not have each other on the schedule. The two programs last met up in 2019, with Duquesne winning by a score of 81-62. In the all-time series between the two schools, Pitt leads with a record of 23-17.