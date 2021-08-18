Cancel
Hailey Bieber posts sweet photo of her and Justin Bieber kissing their niece

By Rebecah Jacobs
Hailey Bieber took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 17 to share a sweet tribute to her niece, Iris Elle , in honor of her first birthday.

“Happy first birthday to our beautiful smushy girl,” the model wrote on her Instagram Story, adding, “Aunty and uncle love you so much!’

Below the text, the 24-year-old included a black-and-white photo of her and her husband, Justin Bieber , sweetly kissing on each of the little one’s cheeks.

Iris is the child of Hailey’s older sister Alaia Baldwin and her husband of four years, Andrew Aronow .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tCYWU_0bVVdv0400 Hailey Bieber

That PDA pic wasn’t the only thing Bieber posted to IG on Tuesday, going on to document more of her day for her followers.

The model went on to post an OOTD photo, wearing a black and white polka dot dress along with a pair of red Jordans. She went on to post about her “11 hours in the city” as she hopped from location-to-location in record time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmR5B_0bVVdv0400 Hailey Bieber

One snap showed Hailey supporting her long time bestie Kendall Jenner , sticking out her tongue for a selfie while she donned an 818 hat, the model’s new tequila brand.

Another snap of the star showed her hinting to her 36.6million followers in on how she keeps herself energized during such a busy day, Hailey uploaded a snap of her large Dunkin Donuts iced coffee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeyFl_0bVVdv0400 Hailey Bieber

While Justin and Hailey have showed over the past year how much they love being “aunty and uncle,” a source told ET back in March that the couple is not “in a rush to have kids.”

“Of course they have talked about their future and building a family together someday, but both of them are busy with work right now and Hailey really wants to build up her YouTube channel,” the source said at the time.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2020, Justin echoed the same sentiment, explaining to the talk show host that Hailey is “not ready” for kids just yet.

“There’s not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman ,” he explained at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aH13l_0bVVdv0400 Hailey Bieber

Later in that same interview, the singer did admit that he wants to have as many kids “as Hailey is wishing to push out,” adding that that he would “love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

