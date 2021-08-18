Lock of the Century: The Kansas City Chiefs Will Go Defeated This Season

Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp / Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are 38-10 in the regular season over the last three years. They won the Super Bowl two years ago and went 14-2 and made it to the Super Bowl last season. They have the same core this season and people are wondering, will they go undefeated? That's what they debated on Get Up this morning.

Mahomes himself said that the goal was 20-0 back in May. Jay Williams predicted a perfect season a few weeks before that. We should be used to this kind of hype by now. And yet here we are, pointing at the brave man who made the prediction that no one will remember by the time the Chiefs lose their first game this season.

That's right. I said it. The Chiefs are going to lose a game this season. Maybe more than one. Multiple even! Just look at the 11 games before the Chiefs' bye week.

Vs. Cleveland

Vs. LA Chargers

@ Philadelphia

Vs. Buffalo

@ Washington

Vs. NY Giants

Vs. Green Bay

@ Raiders

Vs. Dallas

Six of those teams were in the playoffs last year. If Jalen Hurts is any good then the Giants are the only legitimately bad team in the entire bunch. There is just no way the Chiefs make it to the bye week undefeated. They may end up winning the Super Bowl, but they are going to lose a game so hard this season. I don't know which one, but it will definitely happen. Mark my words. Write it down in stone with a sharp pen.

The Kansas City Chiefs will go defeated this season. You heard it here first.