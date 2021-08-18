Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lock of the Century: The Kansas City Chiefs Will Go Defeated This Season

Posted by 
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Xd8D_0bVVdu7L00
Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp / Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are 38-10 in the regular season over the last three years. They won the Super Bowl two years ago and went 14-2 and made it to the Super Bowl last season. They have the same core this season and people are wondering, will they go undefeated? That's what they debated on Get Up this morning.

Mahomes himself said that the goal was 20-0 back in May. Jay Williams predicted a perfect season a few weeks before that. We should be used to this kind of hype by now. And yet here we are, pointing at the brave man who made the prediction that no one will remember by the time the Chiefs lose their first game this season.

That's right. I said it. The Chiefs are going to lose a game this season. Maybe more than one. Multiple even! Just look at the 11 games before the Chiefs' bye week.

Vs. Cleveland

Vs. LA Chargers

@ Philadelphia

Vs. Buffalo

@ Washington

Vs. NY Giants

Vs. Green Bay

@ Raiders

Vs. Dallas

Six of those teams were in the playoffs last year. If Jalen Hurts is any good then the Giants are the only legitimately bad team in the entire bunch. There is just no way the Chiefs make it to the bye week undefeated. They may end up winning the Super Bowl, but they are going to lose a game so hard this season. I don't know which one, but it will definitely happen. Mark my words. Write it down in stone with a sharp pen.

The Kansas City Chiefs will go defeated this season. You heard it here first.

Comments / 24

The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Giants#Philadelphia#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#La Chargers#Ny Giants#Green Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TV & VideosThe Big Lead

Five Best Candidates to Host 'Jeopardy!' With Mike Richards Out

Newly-named Jeopardy! host Mike Richards officially stepped down on Friday, walking away from the job after facing a ton of backlash. The producers of the show are now left scrambling to find a replacement for their replacement. Here's a look at the five best candidates to take the job. LeVar...
MLBThe Big Lead

Roundup: Kabul Evacuations Continue; Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson Break Up; Trevor Bauer Accuser Testifies

U.S. continues airlift at Kabul airport ... Joe Biden defends decision to pull out of Afghanistan ... Carli Lloyd announces retirement ... S&P 500 doubles from pandemic low ... Aid trickles to Haiti after devastating earthquake ... Tesla's autopilot system is subject of a safety probe ... Unprecedented water shortage declared on Colorado River ... Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson broke up ... "Field of Dreams" TV show gets series pickup at Peacock ... Scarlett Johansson joins Wes Anderson's next film ... "Free Guy" significantly beat box office projections ... Marcus Smart, Celtics agree to $77.1 million extension ... Jalen Green took shots at Detroit ... Trevor Bauer accuser testifies at hearing ... AP Top 25 college football poll released ... Cubs and Reds will play in next "Field of Dreams" game ... ESPN signed Alex Smith as an analyst ...
SoccerThe Big Lead

Huge Brawl Breaks Out During Nice-Marseille Match As Fans Storm Field

Another day, more horrendous fan behavior. This time supporters of French soccer club Nice got involved. Dimitri Payet was minding his own business attempting to take a corner kick his Marseille club had earned. As he moved to the corner of the pitch, he was hit in the head with a bottle thrown by Nice fans. Payet was visibly angry and launched the projectile back into the crowd. Then all hell broke loose.
NFLKMBC.com

Patrick Mahomes' daughter, Sterling, takes in her first Chiefs training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes' daughter, Sterling, attended her first Kansas City Chiefs training camp. The quarterback posted a picture of his daughter and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, to social media Thursday evening, saying this was, "Sterling's first camp." By the looks of Sterling's smile, she enjoyed her day...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Tight End Has Been Placed On Retired List

The Kansas City Chiefs are widely expected to be among the top teams in the AFC this year. But one Chiefs tight end who was a part of their last two Super Bowl teams won’t be joining them in 2021. On Sunday, the Chiefs announced that they have played tight...
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs make two roster transactions on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs announced two roster transactions Sunday after their practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. First, tight end Nick Keizer retired. Keizer, 26, came into the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent who signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Keizer appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs in 2020 before beginning training camp with a back issue. The tight end had recently returned to practice — but given the drafting of Noah Gray, signing of Blake Bell and emergence of Jody Fortson, the path to making the team was not going to be an easy one.
milehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released A Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

With roster cuts due this Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a tough decision regarding wide receiver Antonio Callaway. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have waived Callaway. This is yet another setback for Callaway, who has missed time over the past week because of a bone bruise.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

After criticism from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, QB Josh Rosen gets extended chance in preseason opener

1.4k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance may have gotten the bulk of the spotlight and headlines to come out of Saturday night's 19-16 49ers preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but the game might have been much more important for another quarterback -- former NFL first-round pick Josh Rosen -- who is fighting to prove he should stay on the 49ers' roster once it gets trimmed down to 53 players on August 31.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Wide Receiver Has A Message For Patrick Mahomes

Mecole Hardman understands how important the 2021 season is for him. The 23-year-old wide receiver admitted this week that the upcoming season is arguably the biggest of his young career. Hardman, a second round pick out of Georgia in 2019, is entering the second to last year of his rookie contract.
NFLUSA Today

4 Chiefs players who might go on the trade block before roster cuts

History suggests that Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach could be looking to make some trades soon. In 2019, Veach made a pair of trades in late August, sending RB Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans for OL Martinas Rankin and CB Mark Fields to the Vikings for a conditional draft pick. In seasons prior, Veach added players like Jordan Lucas, Charvarius Ward, Reggie Ragland and Cam Erving.
NFLESPN

Kansas City Chiefs GM: Want Tyrann Mathieu deal, but money tight

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Tyrann Mathieu might be the next safety in line for a big contract, but he might have to wait. General manager Brett Veach said that while the Kansas City Chiefs would like to extend Mathieu's contract beyond its end this season, the timing isn't right for it to happen soon.
NFLWIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFLYardbarker

Tyrann Mathieu takes shot at Chiefs after Jamal Adams' record-breaking contract

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is entering a contract year and would like to receive a lucrative extension from the two-time defending AFC champions. While Honey Badger is in camp and preparing for the 2021 regular season, the All-Pro performer seemingly isn’t happy about his current contract. That came...
NFLallfans.co

Usain Bolt coming for Chiefs star Tyreek Hill with insane challenge

We all know that Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill is arguably the fastest player in the NFL. That’s why it was no surprise when he challenged the fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt, to a 40-yard dash. However, that’s not exactly fair considering that Hill thrives in this distance. Bolt and Dan Patrick have a solution though. Take a look at his official challenge:

Comments / 24

Community Policy