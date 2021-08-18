Cancel
The Best Grill Baskets Let You Cook Basically Anything on the Grill

By Danielle Centon i
Epicurious
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Even if using the grill is a regular part of your cooking routine, it’s possible you’ve never considered a grill basket, let alone which is the best grill basket. Part of the almost primitive allure of cooking on the grill is just how few accessories you need to do it: a spatula, some tongs, and a bag of charcoal will usually do. Simply throw a slab of protein on and let the fire do the rest. But the best grill baskets transform your grill into a tool that can cook just about anything with ease (and likely less cleanup than you’d face in your kitchen).

