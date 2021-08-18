Cancel
AIDEA board approves foreclosure sale for failed North Slope drilling project

By Elwood Brehmer, Alaska Journal of Commerce
Anchorage Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders of the state development bank approved a plan Aug. 12 to offload the foreclosed North Slope oil project where it has to date invested more than $70 million. With little discussion, the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority board of directors unanimously passed a resolution directing management to seek out a buyer for the partially complete Mustang oil project that faces “severe financial difficulties,” according to the resolution.

