THIS EVENING & TONIGHT... What’s left of Henri (currently a Tropical Depression) will slowly move across Connecticut through into this evening, from west to east. Showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will linger through this evening, but they should be gone by midnight or shortly thereafter. A Flood Watch remains in effect for Northern Connecticut until 8:00 pm this evening. The sky will become partly cloudy to clear overnight, and temperatures will bottom out in the 60s to near 70 by dawn.