Music

The Gatlin Brothers Heartbreak Ridge and New Hope Road [Live]

By steve
countryfancast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy watching The Gatlin Brothers perform two of their songs in a live performance here. . . The Gatlin Brothers is comprised of brothers Larry, Steve, & Rudy and are a Grammy Award-winning trio. The brothers have entertained audiences for more than sixty years with a lifetime of noteworthy achievements. They won a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin. The Brothers have accumulated 7 # 1 Singles, 32 Top 40 Records, and 22 Studio Albums.

