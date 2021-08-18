Cancel
MLB

A's RHP Bassitt out of hospital after being hit by liner

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Baseball Writer
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics ace Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek that will need surgery to repair but he sustained no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...

Chris Bassitt
