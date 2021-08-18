Florida man caught with more than 30 illegally harvested spiny lobsters

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Hialeah man was arrested Tuesday after he was caught with 39 spiny lobsters, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Giovanni Pirez, 35, who claimed to work as a commercial bully net fisherman, is facing several charges including the possession of 33 over-the-limit lobsters and no fishing license.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Around 2 a.m., officers with FWC noticed Pirez pulling into a boat ramp with his navigation lights off, investigators said.

FWC inspected the vessel and discovered 39 spiny lobsters well over the recreational harvesting limit of 6 per person.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Officers discovered the 35-year-old not only had no fishing license, but also no driver’s license.

Pirez also had an active warrant for his arrest, officers said.

He was taken into custody and is facing charges of possession of 33 over the limit lobsters, no CN-BullyNet License number, no commercial registration for vessel, no CN-Numbers displayed on the vessel, and boating citations for safety gear.

The lobsters were photographed and released back into the water, FWC said.

Regular Spiny lobster season runs from August 6 to March 31. In Monroe County, the limit on harvesting spiny lobsters is six per person, per day.