Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays release 2022 Spring Training schedules

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
BOSTON, MA. — The Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays have announced their 2022 Spring Training schedules.

The Red Sox’s first Grapefruit League game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 26 against the Atlanta Braces at CoolToday Park in North Port.

In total, the Red Sox will be playing 34 games in 32 days, which includes 17 home games and 17 road games against seven American League teams, and four from the National League.

SEE THE FULL RED SOX SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE:

The Red Sox play the most games against their Lee County Chairman’s Cup rival, the Minnesota Twins, with the first of seven matchups taking place at JetBlue Park on March 5. The other two matchups at JetBlue Park will be on March 15 and March 29. T

The four matchups against their cross-town foes at Hammond Stadium will be on March 11, March 19, March 27 and March 28..

The Red Sox will close its Spring Training schedule against the Twins, on March 29 at JetBlue Park.

The Tampa Bay Rays’ first Grapefruit League game will be on Feb. 26 against the Pirates at LECOM Park.

The Rays’ first home game will be on Feb. 27 against the Orioles at Charlotte Sports Park.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

#Charlotte Sports Park#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Grapefruit League#American League#The National League#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Pirates At Lecom Park#Orioles
