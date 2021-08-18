Cancel
Evaluating Materials Under Real-World Conditions Will Improve Material Design

By Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Newswise
 5 days ago

Newswise — TROY, N.Y. — Researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will study whether body heat, or even humidity from a person’s breath, for instance, may impact the effectiveness of the porous fibers that are used to make protective technologies, like face masks. With the support of a National Science Foundation grant, the team will use its expertise in fluid and solid mechanics to study the mechanical performance of fibrous materials when they are exposed to warm temperatures and humidity.

Comments / 0

