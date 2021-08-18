Cancel
Scarlett Johansson gives birth to first baby with husband Colin Jost

By Natalie Dreier, Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have welcomed their first baby together, a boy named Cosmo.

Jost, 39, confirmed that Johansson, 36, was pregnant during a stand-up show Sunday in Ridgefield, Connecticut, Us Weekly magazine reported. On Wednesday, he confirmed in an Instagram post that the couple had welcomed their baby boy.

“We love him very much,” he wrote. It was not immediately clear when the child was born. In the hash tags of his Instagram post, Jost added “#wegotawaywithitforalongtime.”

Rumors had started earlier this year that Johansson was pregnant when she skipped all in-person events before the release of her latest Marvel film “Black Widow.” Her interviews were done remotely with close-up shots.

Johansson has filed suit against Disney over how the company released “Black Widow.” The film, which had a delayed release date due to the coronavirus pandemic, was released in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming platform at the same time.

>> Related: Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over release of ‘Black Widow’ to theater and Disney+

The streaming release came with a premium charge, but Johansson said Disney breached her contract with the simultaneous release, The Wall Street Journal reported last month. She said her contract with Marvel Entertainment guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release.

Johansson is rumored to be cast in a remake of “Little Shop of Horrors” as Audrey, according to her IMDB biography.

>> Related: Single no more: Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost officially say ‘I do’

Jost and his brother Casey Jost are working on a new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” film for Paramount Pictures, Deadline reported. He is also an Emmy-nominated writer on “Saturday Night Live” and is the co-host of the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.

Jost and Johansson tied the knot in October, Entertainment Tonight reported. They got engaged in May 2019, People magazine reported.

Johansson is already mom to 6-year-old Rose whom she had with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, Us Weekly magazine reported.

