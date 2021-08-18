Cancel
Minnesota State

As CDC Announces COVID Booster Shots, State Health Leaders Say Many Minnesotans Won’t Need Them Right Away

By Dene Dryden
knsiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – For the more than 3 million Minnesotans now fully vaccinated against COVID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that booster shots will be recommended for Americans eight months after they got their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. The reason, CDC says, is because protection against COVID infection starts to wane over time.

