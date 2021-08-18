Airbnb to crack down on Halloween parties this fall with anti-party plan
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With Halloween just a little over two months away, Airbnb announced its plan for the weekend of fright, targeting big parties. According to the company, one-night reservations will be blocked on home listings throughout the US during Halloween weekend for those without a history of positive reviews on the site. This policy is effective immediately, with exceptions for guests who do have a history of positive reviews.news3lv.com
